Russia has no need to explain itself to anyone over Navalny incident - diplomat

THE HAGUE, October 6. /TASS/. Russia has no need to explain itself to anyone over the situation surrounding Alexei Navalny, and is not going to do so, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

"In spite of all the questionable demands we are receiving: <…> to conduct a national investigation, cooperate with the OPCW, etc., we stress that Russia does not owe anything to anybody: neither to Germany nor to other countries that categorically and groundlessly accuse Russia of poisoning Alexei Navalny," the diplomat told the 95th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"We do not need to explain ourselves to them and we are not going to," he added.

"Until we receive documents, materials, samples, physical evidence that - as alleged by those accusing us - prove that a toxic agent was found in Alexei Navalny's tests, until they sit down at the negotiating table with us for an engaged expert-level dialogue, we will treat everything that is going on in the context of this incident as a vociferous propaganda campaign of lies, or, simply, a low-grade provocation," the Russian diplomat continued.

According to him, Russia is still waiting for a substantive response from Germany.

"It is Germany who needs to be the first to act and finally respond to fourconsecutive requests for legal assistance submitted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the diplomat told the 95th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the situation with Navalny." It is obliged to provide us with all materials that prove, according to the German side, that a crime has been committed against the Russian citizen."

"Finally, as the German partners have moved this issue to the Hague platform and decided to use OPCW capacities, they are obliged to cooperate with us in the framework of the Convention," Shulgin added. "We have sent them the corresponding request and are waiting for the substantive answer, not a formal snide response.".

Russia fully complies with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW said .

"We are gravely concerned with the way the incident which happened with Russian citizen Alexei Navalny in the territory of the Russian Federation and led to his hospitalization is interpreted and presented in some States Parties to the CWC," the diplomat told the 95th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the situation with Navalny.

"A number of capitals, above all Berlin, attempt to show it as if Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a toxic agent that can be classified as a newest top-class chemical weapon," the diplomat continued.

"We would like to stress that Russia is fully implementing all its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention: it has eliminated all stocks of chemical weapons completely and ahead of time, destroyed respective technical equipment, is promoting the implementation of the verification regime at chemical facilities, and engaged in international cooperation towards non proliferation," Shulgin added.