Russian Security Council Secretary meets with US National Security Advisor in Geneva

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev met with US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien in Geneva, the Council press service announced Friday.

"A working meeting took place today in Geneva, in a bid to normalize bilateral relations and strengthen the international security," Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said.

This is the first meeting between Patrushev and O’Brien; previously, they had a phone call in April this year. Russian Security Council disclosed at the time that various issues were discussed, with priority attention paid to cooperation between Russia and the US on COVID-19 pandemic prevention. Patrushev met with O’Brien’s predecessor John Bolton in Jerusalem in 2019.