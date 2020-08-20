Russian Foreign Minister said fighting Russia became NATO's reason for existence

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Confrontation with Russia has become the reason for existence for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper.

"Now, just like during the Cold War, fighting Russia on all fronts, including information and propaganda, has become the alliance’s reason for existence. NATO has deployed extensive activities on the eastern flank, near our borders, including conducting exercises and improving military infrastructure. The alliance continues to expand its area of military and political influence, inviting all new countries under its ‘umbrella’ under the pretext of protecting them from Russia," he said.

The minister pointed out that there are no real threats to security, stressed that such NATO actions only contribute to new dividing lines in Europe. Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that Russia has repeatedly proposed measures to reduce tensions and reduce the risk of incidents on the continent.

Lavrov added that the alliance adheres to the line of "containment and dialogue" in relations with Russia, although "as a result, there is practically no place for a real and open dialogue on pressing problems.".