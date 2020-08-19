Russian diplomat, Syria opposition leader discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and senior member of the Syrian opposition Popular Front for Change and Liberation Qadri Jamil have discussed the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The parties exchanged views on the current situation in Syria, including issues concerning the activities of the UN-backed Constitutional Committee in Geneva," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was initiated by Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Moscow group of the Syrian opposition.

Syrian constitutional committee

In January 2018, participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, decided to establish a constitutional committee that would work on the country’s new constitution.

The 150-member committee includes representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, as well as civil society members. The committee held its first meeting in Geneva on October 30, 2019. A group of 45 experts appointed by the committee met twice in November 2019.