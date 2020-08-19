{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Senior Russian, Belarusian lawmakers discuss situation in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko have discussed the situation in Belarus, the State Duma’s press service said in a statement.

"Vyacheslav Volodin and Vladimir Andreichenko discussed the situation in Belarus and relations between the Russian and Belarusian lawmakers, particularly within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the statement reads.

Russian diplomat, Syria opposition leader discuss situation in Syria
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was initiated by Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Moscow group of the Syrian opposition
Read more