Senior Russian, Belarusian lawmakers discuss situation in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko have discussed the situation in Belarus, the State Duma’s press service said in a statement.

"Vyacheslav Volodin and Vladimir Andreichenko discussed the situation in Belarus and relations between the Russian and Belarusian lawmakers, particularly within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the statement reads.