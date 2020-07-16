Lavrov to hold talks with Algerian foreign minister in Moscow on July 22

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Algerian colleague Sabri Boukadoum on July 22, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Algerian Foreign Minister in Moscow on July 22 in order to maintain dialogue on the current issues of bilateral relations and the issues on the regional agenda," the diplomat said.

Zakharova reminded that Russia and Algeria had signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2001, which set out the long-term goals of joint work. "In nearly two decades, we have managed to expand the basis of our cooperation significantly. We are successfully developing mutually beneficial ties in the economic, military-technical, research and humanitarian spheres, and in 2019, the turnover between our states reached $3.4 bln. This is a significant figure," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman noted that Algeria plays an important role in maintaining regional stability in North Africa. "We believe that the upcoming talks will strengthen multifaceted bilateral cooperation," the diplomat concluded.