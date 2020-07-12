Putin says worsened ties with Ukraine not linked to Crimea’s reunification

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The deterioration of relations between Moscow and Kiev is not linked to Crimea’s reunification with Russia, President Vladimir Putin told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Our spoiled relations with Ukraine are not linked to Crimea in principle," Putin said.

Putin expressed confidence that this negative trend in relations between the two countries would be sooner or later over.

The president recalled the events in Ukraine in late 2013 and in 2014. "At first a coup d’etat and the power takeover occurred and since that moment our views and paths with the Ukrainian leadership became completely opposite and we broke up with them. And only after that Crimea rejoined Russia, and not vice versa.".