There are positives in Russia-US relations, but few - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Positive points in the relations between Moscow and Washington are there and are withstanding a constant barrage of attacks on Russian by US politicians, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Saturday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"There are, of course, positives in the Russian-American relations, but very few," the diplomat noted. "Our ties are affected by the domestic political fighting in the US. You can barely find a politician looking to take a jab at Russia for certain invented wrongdoings. Nevertheless, we manage to keep some bridges. Despite all differences between Russia and the US, our presidents set the direction of the two countries’ relations and demonstrate commitment to joint work and looking points of contact."

Antonov added that Russia and the United States cooperate in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic, maintain relations in space exploration and counterterrorism and discuss issues of strategic stability. "Let’s not forget about terror attacks prevented in Russia thanks to American intelligence services," he added, highlighting the cooperation to achieve settlement in Syria, Afghanistan and resolve issues on the Korean Peninsula and in Venezuela.

According to the diplomat, cultural ties were actively fostered as well as military and memorial cooperation, while opportunities to jointly stabilize energy markets are also still there. "Overall, there are many things to do, we have long-term plans aimed at stabilization and then improving the bilateral ties. The Russian side is ready for that. We are waiting when political forces looking for equal, constructive and respectful work [with Russia] will dominate in Washington," Antonov concluded.