Russian embassy in UK receiving threats, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has been receiving threats for the past several weeks, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Thursday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"I must say that we are receiving threats online or by mail seemingly unrelated to these events [mass protests within the Black Lives Matter movement — TASS]," he said. "There are some cyber attacks, I would say. They have been taking place in the past weeks. I cannot say what caused them. We are working with the local police and intelligence services. The situation is not very calm, but we are taking measures."

The diplomat noted that mass protests in London had not affected the work of the embassy in the past weeks. "This does not affect the embassy, because we are located far from those events, all of them are taking place near Big Ben, in the very center. There are clashes between the police and the crowd, that is true," he said. According to Kelin, the embassy is taking "all necessary measures," adding that the employees of the embassy do not go out to the city center these days unless for an urgent reason.

For the past weeks, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have been taking to London's streets, which led to clashes with the police. As a result of the clashes, several people have been injured, including law enforcement officers.