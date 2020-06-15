Moscow can switch over to next stage of lifting restrictions from June 16, mayor says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for the next stage of lifting restrictions introduced over the coronavirus outbreak, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday.

"We are registering the continued decline in the incidence of the disease and all its main parameters… We can switch over to the next stage of lifting restrictions scheduled for June 16, 2020. From tomorrow, the summer terraces of restaurants and cafes are allowed to reopen. Restrictions on providing planned assistance at dental clinics will be lifted," the Moscow mayor wrote.

Also, libraries, realty offices, rental services, advertising, consulting and other agencies providing services to citizens and businesses are resuming their work, Sobyanin said.