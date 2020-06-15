Moscow can switch over to next stage of lifting restrictions from June 16, mayor says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for the next stage of lifting restrictions introduced over the coronavirus outbreak, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday.
"We are registering the continued decline in the incidence of the disease and all its main parameters… We can switch over to the next stage of lifting restrictions scheduled for June 16, 2020. From tomorrow, the summer terraces of restaurants and cafes are allowed to reopen. Restrictions on providing planned assistance at dental clinics will be lifted," the Moscow mayor wrote.
Also, libraries, realty offices, rental services, advertising, consulting and other agencies providing services to citizens and businesses are resuming their work, Sobyanin said.
"Museums, exhibition halls and zoos will open their doors. It will also be allowed to attend sports events but on condition yet that tribunes will be no more than 10% filled up," Sobyanin specified.
The Moscow authorities earlier worked out and presented a stage-by-stage plan of lifting restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Moscow mayor explained that a final decision would depend on the epidemiological situation in the city.
Industrial enterprises, construction sites, many multi-functional centers, services and trade facilities have already reopened in Moscow. From June 9, Moscow cancelled the self-isolation regime, the schedules of walks and passes for rides in public transport.
Hair salons and veterinary clinics have opened up and restrictions have been lifted for car-sharing services and visits to cemeteries. Film studios and scientific institutes are working in their normal mode.
From June 23, the Moscow authorities are planning to allow fitness centers to reopen and lift restrictions on kindergartens and social welfare facilities. The requirement to wear face masks and gloves in public places will remain in force.