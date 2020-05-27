Kremlin says no decision yet on date of constitutional vote

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. No decision has been made yet on the date of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No decision has yet been made on the matter," he said.

A presidential law on amending the Russian Constitution was adopted in March 2020 but the amendments will take effect only if approved in a nationwide vote. The vote was initially scheduled to take place on April 22 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that a new date would be set depending on the coronavirus situation and based on expert recommendations. On May 21, Russia’s Central Election Commission issued a statement on resuming preparations for the nationwide vote.