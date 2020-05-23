Putin signs law on remote online vote at federal level

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on amending Russia’s election legislation and allowing remote online vote at a federal level, according to a document published on the official legal information portal on Saturday.

The law introduces the definition of a remote online vote, which implies voting without a paper bulletin with the use of a special software. Under the law, during the elections to the state bodies, local self-governing bodies and a referendum voters and participants of a referendum should be allowed to cast their ballots by mail or in a remote online vote.

The new law also stipulates that the voters’ signatures may be collected via a single portal of state and municipal services.