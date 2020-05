Russia receives US note on withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow rejects the United States’ ultimatums concerning the Treaty on Open Skies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday following Washington’s decision to withdraw from this treaty.

The ministry noted that US officials say Washington may revise its decision on the withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty if Russia implements all of its demands in the coming months.

"It is an ultimatum and this is not the right groundwork for negotiations," the ministry stressed.