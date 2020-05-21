North Korea workers to be repatriated as Pyongyang opens borders, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. A small group of workers from North Korea stranded in Russia due to the pandemic will return home as soon as the two countries reopen their borders closed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Those insignificant in number workers who failed to leave after December 22, 2019, are not engaged in labor activities," the diplomat said, adding that transport communication was stopped early in February by the decision of the North Korean side amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Let me reiterate, it was fully stopped between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and that is why repatriation of the workers was suspended," Zakharova said. "Their repatriation will be resumed as a matter of priority as soon as Pyongyang decides to open the borders," the diplomat stressed.