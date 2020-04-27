European Commission showing no signs of reviewing its relations with Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The European Commission apparently does not seem intent to review its policy towards Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Although High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Spain's former Foreign Minister Josep Borrell has repeatedly announced his plans to begin to review the European Union’s policy towards Russia, so far, we have seen nothing of that," he said in a video lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). "But we are always open for dialogue with any of the European Union structures."

He stressed that Russia cherishes no offences in relations with the European Union and is not seeking to do any harm to the European integration when it develops bilateral relations with individual EU nations. "It is absolutely wrong to accuse us of seeking to shatter anything or to drive any wedges," he stressed.

"If you don’t want to implement the existing agreements of strategic partnership and cooperation, how can we force you to do that?," he said.

"There are countries that are developing cooperation with Russia in full compliance with the authority granted by the European Union on the national level," he said, adding that such cooperation is quite successful. As an example, he cited France, Italy, Hungary and some other states.

Multilateralism