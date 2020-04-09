US State Dept never explained accusation of Russia spreading COVID-19 fakes, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia received a very vague answer from the US State Department to an official demand to confirm accusations of spreading disinformation about coronavirus addressed at Moscow, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We are surprised to see attempts of certain US mass media outlets, by the way including [some] high-ranking officials, to accuse Russia of advancing a disinformation campaign against the US linked to the infection pandemic. We deliberately addressed the State Department, demanding that factual proof of these statements be presented," she stressed, adding "no sensible explanations to prove these statements were received by us, let alone any actual proof."

According to the diplomat, the US segment of the Internet deliberately popularizes various theories of possible man-made nature of the coronavirus, while the blame for it is assigned to Russia in particular. "Moreover, it is noticeable that this approach is being hammered into the psyche and disseminated as an information attack," she said. "We know and we have information proving it, that state agencies of the US coordinate these actions."

Zakharova slammed the accusations against Russia as "groundless" and "shameless" when the whole is fighting the pandemic. Citizens of the US where almost 15,000 people died from the infection are understandably scared and vulnerable to manipulation. "It is unacceptable to speculate, abuse and play on people’s fears for political gain, it is dangerous," she decried.

"We view the latest attempts to accuse Russia <…> as a tactless continuation of Russophobia which is pursued by certain political forces in Washington," Zakharova underlined. She also underscored that Russia expresses solidarity with US people and calls on US politicians to speak out in an unbiased manner.

Russia is actively taking part in joint action to fight the pandemic and mitigate its consequences. "We do a lot inside Russia and are trying to help other states with what we can, including the United States," she recalled.