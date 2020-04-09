Final documents of Normandy Four summit should be agreed beforehand, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The final documents of the next Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) summit should be agreed in advance, while the coronavirus crisis might affect the summit schedule, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"The Paris summit agreements are yet to be realized. Agreements to achieve ceasefire, disengage forces, open new checkpoints, implement the ‘Steinmeier formula’ and agree all aspects of the Donbass’ special status have not been fulfilled yet," he said, answering a question when a new high-level meeting can take place. "The summit is expedient to be held only when all these decisions are realized."

The senior diplomat noted that decisions reached at the previous summit successfully translated into realty before the Paris summit primarily because Kiev demonstrated political will. "Moreover, the final documents should be agreed beforehand," he stressed.

"Naturally, the coronavirus pandemic can introduce its changes into timeline and schedules of international organizations’ operation. The Normandy Four is not an exception," he noted.

The last Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9. It was suggested that the next meeting takes place in four months.