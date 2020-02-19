Russia supports Syria, which has to respond to inadmissible provocations in Idlib — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Moscow supports the Syrian army’s actions of responding to inadmissible provocations in Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday. Russia’s top diplomat noted that militants continued to shell the positions of the Syrian army and civilian facilities. He also pointed to attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeimym airbase. "It is only natural that the Syrian armed forces, reaffirming their commitment to the original agreements on Idlib, including an agreement on a ceasefire, respond to such inadmissible provocations," Lavrov stressed. "We support them in this."

Read also NATO has no plans to provide military support to Turkey in Idlib — source

"The Syrian army’s actions are a response to a flagrant violation of the agreements on Idlib," he went on to say. "Contrary to some estimates, let me emphasize that the Syrian troops are not pushing militants and terrorists back on a foreign territory but on their own soil, thereby reestablishing the legitimate Syrian government’s control over its territories." Lavrov stressed that the coverage of developments in Idlib indicated that "no one remembers what kind of agreements were reached in September 2018 and October 2019." "Judging by hysterical comments by some Western representatives, one can get the impression that, at some point, Russia and Turkey agreed to put the issue on the back burner, leave terrorists alone and let them do whatever they want," he said. "This is not true. No one has ever promised to leave terrorists unscathed in the Idlib de-escalation zone." Situation in Idlib

Read also Kremlin views possible Turkish operation in Syria’s Idlib as worst scenario