Kremlin views possible Turkish operation in Syria’s Idlib as worst scenario

Erdogan says new military operation in Idlib only a matter of time

ST. PETERSBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Turkey’s possible military operation in the Syrian province of Idlib would be the worst scenario, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked what Moscow’s reaction would be if Ankara launched an operation in Syria.

"Let us not expect the worst scenario to become a reality," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that "if it is an operation against Syria’s legitimate authorities and armed forces, it will definitely be the worst scenario."