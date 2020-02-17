Lavrov says he discussed arms control issues with Pompeo in Munich

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that, at a brief meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the parties discussed a whole range of issues related to strategic dialogue and arms control.

"We discussed a number of issues related to the whole array of problems that are on the agenda of our dialogue, including strategic ones," he said. "Those questions that are within the purview of the five UN Security Council permanent members and the ones, which concern arms control, were discussed. We agreed to continue a specific professional dialogue on them."

Russia’s top diplomat also pointed to signs indicating that the US is moving towards a more constructive approach to strategic stability issues.

A brief meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo took place in Munich on February 14. The US Department of State refused to disclose the details of the conversation.