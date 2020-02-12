Kiev should discuss border control issue with Donbass republics — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Ukraine should engage representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) in negotiations over reinstating Ukraine’s control over the Russian-Ukrainian border section in Donbass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, when asked if control over the Russian-Ukrainian border in Donbass can be passed over to Kiev in exchange for resuming water supply to Crimea from Ukraine.

"The issue of border control should first be walked through with Donbass representatives, representatives of the two self-proclaimed republics," Peskov stressed. He supposed, at the same time, that they "will oppose changing the essence and crux of the Minsk Agreements."