Kremlin: Adding reference to God in Russia’s Constitution to be discussed

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. All proposals on possible amendments to the Russian Constitution, including the one concerning a reference to God, will be considered by a working group that will eventually make a consolidated conclusion, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Discussions are underway within this commission [the working group on the development of constitutional amendments], this is where they should be held. The commission’s members are diverse, express different views and put forward various proposals, so this one [concerning a reference to God] will also be discussed," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, "the commission’s job is to assess all the proposals and amendments and develop a consolidated view on whether they are relevant or not."

On Saturday, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Public Relations Vladimir Legoida wrote on Telegram that during a prayer dedicated to the 11th anniversary of enthronement of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church called for praying that a reference to God be included in the Constitution. According to the patriarch, it would reflect the beliefs of most Russian people.