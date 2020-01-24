Russia’s public vote on constitutional amendments won’t be formality — Kremlin

Public vote on constitutional amendments will be held on the law as a whole — official

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian citizens’ voting for or against the constitutional amendments proposed by President Vladimir Putin will be the determining factor, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Responding to a question about whether the nationwide vote can take place before or after the president signs a relevant bill on the amendments, he said, "The order and schedule of this vote will be specified — they are actually being drafted now."

"We primarily don’t view this vote as just a simple formality," Peskov added. "If people believe that it is not expedient [to introduce amendments to the constitution] then that’s what it is. It is not a formality, it is indeed a vote for or against," he stressed.