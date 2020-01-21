Kremlin stresses Medvedev’s cabinet resigned amid initiatives proposed by president

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian government led by Dmitry Medvedev stepped down on January 15 amid the initiatives that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized on Tuesday.

Peskov commented on media reports that Putin allegedly decided to dismiss the cabinet after some ministers had criticized the address while it was being drawn up.

"This information can also be true to a certain extent because as you know it was Dmitry Medvedev, the former head of government, who announced the government’s decision to resign amid the president’s serious initiatives. It was he who said that the government believed it should resign. You should consider whether these reports are true from this angle," Peskov said.