Putin makes Mishustin permanent member of Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the Russian Security Council, the statement on the Kremlin website said on Thursday.

"To make a change to the composition of the Security Council of the Russian Federation <...> by adding as a permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation M.V. Mishustin — chairman of the government of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Mikhail Mushustin was appointed as Prime Minister on January 16, replacing outgoing Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council.

The Russian Security Council currently includes Deputy Chairperson Dmitry Medvedev, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vayno, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, presidential envoy for environment, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov, acting foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, acting interior minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, acting defense minister Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.