Putin submits draft law to Duma introducing position of deputy chair of Security Council

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a draft law to the State Dume that introduces a position of the deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council. The text of the draft law was published on Thursday in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

"The draft federal law envisages introducing a position of a deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council, who will be among permanent members of the Russian Security Council, as well as determining the procedure for his appointment and dismissal," the explanatory note to the draft law said.

According to the draft law, the deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council is appointed and dismissed by the president. The powers of the deputy chairperson will also be determined by the president. "The deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council should inform in accordance with the procedure envisaged by Russian presidential decrees about the emergence of a personal interest when fulfilling his obligations which leads or may lead to a conflict of interests, as well as take measures to prevent or settle such conflict," the draft law said. Russian citizens who do not have citizenship or residence permit of other countries may be appointed to this position.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing a new position - deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council. He appointed former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to this position.