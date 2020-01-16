Medvedev thanks government for doing a good job

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s former prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, just appointed deputy chairman of the Security Council, has thanked the government for doing a good job and wished success to a yet-to-be formed new Cabinet of Ministers.

"I am grateful to all members of the government and the government staff for the good job we have done over years. It was a no easy task sometimes. But we found solutions that helped our country move forward and develop," Medvedev said on his Facebook page on Thursday.