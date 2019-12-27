Putin expresses condolences over Kazakhstan plane crash

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the plane crash that took place earlier on Friday near Almaty, the Kremlin press service informed.

"Russia shares the grief of those who lost their relatives and loved ones, hoping for the soonest recovery of those injured," the Russian leader stressed in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

A Bek Air plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff outside the Almaty airport early Friday. The plane lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure. There were 95 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed in the crash, including the plane’s captain, and 49 people were taken to hospitals, 18 of them in a serious condition.

Bek Air has eight Fokker 100 planes. The airline's operations have been suspended until the causes of the accident are established. A government commission has been set up to investigate the crash.