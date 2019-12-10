Putin, Zelensky met briefly without interpreters on Paris summit sidelines — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 10./TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, had a brief one-on-one conversation without interpreters on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit in Paris, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"They were left one-on-one, it was a brief conversation, since later President [of France Emmanuel] Macron entered [the office where Putin and Zelensky were sitting], inviting them to continue with the Normandy format," he said, adding that the presidents had discussed bilateral relations.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit was held in Paris on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met in the Elysee Palace. The four leaders also held bilateral talks with each other on its sidelines. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents held bilateral talks for the first time since Zelensky was elected president in April 2019.