Ukrainian settlement depends on fulfilling earlier decisions, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow opposes the initiative on expanding the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France), and believes that the settlement in Ukraine depends only on fulfilling earlier made decisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Monday.

"We treat this idea negatively, for us the format is out of question," Grushko said, commenting on a statement by David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs at the US Department of State, who suggested expanding the Normandy format of talks.

"There is no need in searching for an alternative," Grushko stressed. "We need to follow two tracks: the security track - to complete the disengagement of forces and the political track - to launch the process by implementing the Steinmeier formula and adopt other decisions, which would guarantee a permanent and stable special status."