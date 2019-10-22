Putin calls situation in Syria acute, says talks with Erdogan in high demand

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the situation in Syria as acute, stressing that against this background the consultations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are especially vital.

"The situation in the region is very acute, we understand this," Putin said opening his meeting with Erdogan in Sochi on Tuesday. "I think our meeting today and our consultations are in high demand," he said.

Putin voiced hope that "the level of Russian-Turkish ties that has been achieved now will play its role in ironing out all challenging issues seen in the region today." The Russian leader also voiced hope that this would give answers to all issues, both in the interests of Turkey and Russia, and all regional states.

The Russian president warmly welcomed the Turkish delegation, thanking it for the decision to come to Sochi.