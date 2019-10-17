Putin, Erdogan may discuss Syria operation, situation in Idlib — expert

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss Ankara’s operation in Syria and the situation in Idlib at their meeting in Sochi on October 22, Vice President of the Russian International Affairs Council, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Alexander Aksenenok told TASS on Thursday.

"Russia has been acting in a gentlemanlike manner, taking into consideration Turkey’s concerns about the danger that, according to President Erdogan, the Syrian Democratic Forces pose, which are controlled by the Kurds and linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party," he pointed out. "At the same time, I think that Putin will have the right to ask Erdogan to what extent Turkey is ready to take Russia’s concerns over Idlib into consideration. It is very important to make sure that partnership is not one-sided," the expert added.

According to Aksenenok, the parties will first and foremost need to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria and recent developments in the region, "because Syrian troops have established observation points in the city of Raqqa and seized the Tabqa dam." "With that being said, they have also reached the eastern bank of the Euphrates River," he emphasized.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The operation’s goal is said to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s move. On Sunday, SANA said that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria to confront the Turkish army.