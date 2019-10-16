Syria to top agenda of Erdogan’s visit to Russia, says Lavrov

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Political settlement in Syria, including in light of a Constitutional Committee meeting, will be discussed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course, it is primarily the situation in Syria, the tasks related to ensuring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and an uncompromising fight against terrorist units remaining [in the country]. Of course, efforts aimed at facilitating the political process by convening the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee [will be discussed] parallel with that," he said.