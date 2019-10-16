Syria to top agenda of Erdogan’s visit to Russia, says Lavrov

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Political settlement in Syria, including in light of a Constitutional Committee meeting, will be discussed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.
"Of course, it is primarily the situation in Syria, the tasks related to ensuring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and an uncompromising fight against terrorist units remaining [in the country]. Of course, efforts aimed at facilitating the political process by convening the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee [will be discussed] parallel with that," he said.
On October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hashed over Ankara’s operation in Syria during a telephone conversation, highlighting "the need to prevent conflicts between Turkish army units and Syrian government forces."
During the phone talks, Putin invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Russia in the coming days, and Erdogan accepted the invitation. Later on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the visit could take place in October.