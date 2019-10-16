Erdogan may visit Russia in October

"Yes, President Erdogan’s visit can take place in October," he said when asked whether the Turkish leader could visit Russia as early as this month.

On Tuesday, the Russian and Turkish presidents had a phone call initiated by Ankara. According to the Kremlin press service, Vladimir Putin invited his Turkish counterpart to pay a working visit to Russia, and he accepted the invitation.

"The Russian and Turkish presidents spoke in favor of continuing the political settlement process in Syria and expressed their intention to facilitate efforts to convene the UN-brokered Constitutional Committee in Geneva in late October. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring Syria’s territorial integrity," the Kremlin press service reported.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of a new military campaign in northern Syria dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on the positions of Kurdish units. Before the start of the operation, Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin. The Russian president urged his Turkish counterpart to think the situation over carefully to make sure it does not harm joint efforts to resolve the crisis.