NUR-SULTAN, October 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw troops from the area in Syria where Turkey is conducting an operation may fade away, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Trump indeed has said on numerous occasions that he will withdraw troops from Syria and other countries. But people meant to implement these plans let them fade away. I don’t rule out that the same will happen this time," Lavrov pointed out.