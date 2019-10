Russian journalist detained in Iran to be released soon, says Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, October 7./TASS/. The Kremlin expects that Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was detained in Iran, will be released shortly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"We are negative [on the detention of Yuzik], we deem the detention of Russian journalists inadmissible, and we hope that she will be released shortly, while the Russian side will get all necessary explanations," Peskov added.