Russian citizen detained in Iran to be released soon, says Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Iran’s ambassador in Moscow Mehdi Sanai has had a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to say that Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik, detained in Tehran, has provided explanations to the Iranian law enforcement authorities and will be released soon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Mehdi Sanai confirmed that Yulia Yuzik was detained by law enforcement authorities for explanations concerning a number of questions to her and will be released soon," the Foreign Ministry said.