Attempts to use dollar as political weapon is mistake of US, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Use of the dollar as a political weapon is a mistake because such actions undermine confidence in the US currency, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"We see attempts of using the dollar as the political error. I believe this is one more major mistake, because the dollar enjoyed a lot of confidence globally. This was actually the only universal global currency. The United States started using dollar settlements as a tool in the political struggle for some purpose, imposing restrictions on dollar use and cutting the branch they are sitting on but they will fall with a crash soon," Putin said.