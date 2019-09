MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. A positive solution or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action may be achieved within months, or else the situation will continue to get worse, Russia’s representative at international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told a news conference on Friday.

"Possibly we will achieve some positive solution [concerning the JCPOA] over several months to come, or else the situation will continue to get worse," Ulyanov said.