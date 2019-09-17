Russia to put forward security initiatives at UN General Assembly — envoy

UN, September 17. /TASS/. At the upcoming 74th UN General Assembly session, Russia would seek to forge multilateral approaches to various problems and put forward security initiatives, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, told reporters.

"If you ask about the Russian priorities, they are principally similar to those we promoted last year. We will be trying to work for the unifying agenda, work for multilateralism in this pluralistic world," he said. "Our initiatives relate to the issues of disarmament like non-deployment of force in space. We promote our initiative on cyber security."

Nebenzya also mentioned attempts to rewrite history, which take place lately, adding that "even the immediate past can become an issue for debate, let alone the past of the 20th century."

"So we will promote initiatives that would confirm the understanding of history that was sealed and codified when we were creating the United Nations," he continued. "Of course, the whole year will run under the celebrations of the 75th anniversary. It will give us a good opportunity to assess what we have and have not achieved."

Nebenzya also said that during the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, the UN headquarters would host an event dedicated to 110th anniversary of birth of former Soviet Foreign Minister Andrey Gromyko, "one of the Founding Fathers of the United Nations" who negotiated the UN Charter. The opening ceremony of the exhibition, devoted to Gromyko, will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.