Putin, Modi visit Zvezda shipyard in Russia’s Far East

The Indian prime minister is attending the Eastern Economic Forum, which is taking place on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok.

BOLSHOI KAMEN/Primorye/, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived at the Zvezda shipyard in the Russian Far Eastern city of Bolshoi Kamen.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin met with Modi at the berth of Russky Island and the two leaders warmly greeted each other, exchanging handshakes, and headed to the shipyard onboard the Uragan motor boat.

The Kremlin earlier said the visit of Putin and Modi to the Zvezda shipyard was important in the context of both energy cooperation and the potential of this facility to fulfill military orders. According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, in the future, the ships built at this shipyard "will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India."

The Far Eastern plant Zvezda was established in 1954. In 2013, the Russian president ordered to set up on its basis a shipbuilding and marine equipment cluster. The project is being implemented by a consortium of investors led by Russia’s Rosneft oil company. Some 3,000 personnel are working at the shipyard.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.