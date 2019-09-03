Over 50 Indian entrepreneurs to take part in Eastern Economic Forum — ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Over 50 Indian entrepreneurs will take part in the events within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok on September 4-6, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told TASS on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister [of India Narendra Modi] will be accompanied by Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and over 50 Indian entrepreneurs," he said.

The diplomat stressed the importance of Russian-Indian cooperation in the sphere of energy, adding that on August 29-30, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan met with Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak in Moscow. "The sides agreed on a five-year cooperation plan in the field of energy between Russia and India, which includes many spheres, namely supply of oil, gas cooperation, opportunities for deliveries of LNG from India and Russian investment into India in the sphere of energy," Varma noted.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.