Organizers expect over 8,000 people to participate in Eastern Economic Forum this year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. More than 8,000 people will take part in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok this year, Roscongress Foundation Deputy CEO, EEF Director Igor Pavlov said at the opening of the conference on Russian-Chinese relations on Tuesday.

"Today is the so-called starting day. Six big events will be held, particularly on the Russian-Chinese relations, and several conferences. Overall around 1,000 people will participate in the Forum today. As of tomorrow, the number of participants will rise eight-fold as 8,234 people (are expected to participate)," he said.

Pavlov emphasized that the Eastern Economic Forum and Vladivostok have become much more popular over the past five years. "Last year around 7,000 people participated in the Forum, and roughly 6,200 people did two years ago. In the first year, about 2,500 people took part in the Forum," he said, adding that the participation and the role of scientific and educational organizations in holding the Forum is also rising.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.