Eastern Economic Forum to discuss new measures for stimulating economic growth in Far East

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Possible measures and mechanisms of stimulating economic growth in Far Eastern regions will be among the topics for discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported on Thursday.

"The business program of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6, will host a discussion on key mechanisms and measures for stimulating economic growth in the Far East," the press service reports.

Participants in the Countries Competing for Economic Growth: What is Russia’s Plan? session will review Russian and international experience in economic stimulation and discuss mechanisms required to realize the growth potential, the press service added. Representatives of Russian ministries and agencies, business communities, governors of Far Eastern regions and foreign exports will attend the session, the press service said. The discussion will be moderated by Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov.

"We [the Russian economy — TASS] will need to grow at a rate of 5-5.6% per year until 2024. We need a proactive policy, otherwise by 2023 Indonesia will overtake us, and we will be left in seventh place. The task of economic growth is shared by economic agencies and society as a whole," Titov is cited as saying.