No specific plans yet for Putin-Zelensky meeting, Normandy format summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. There are no specific plans so far for a new Normandy format meeting and a potential date for contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there is no date yet," he said when asked about preparations for new Normandy talks. Speaking about the dates for a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky, Peskov noted: "So far, there are no specific plans for a potential meeting with Mr. Zelensky."

Referring to preparations for the next Normandy format meeting, Peskov noted that there were certain dates for experts’ meetings and meetings between presidential aides. "Actually, preparations at the expert level will be underway there," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that there were "more questions than answers" regarding potential negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. "Work is in progress. We will inform you when there are specific agreements," he said. Peskov added that a meeting between presidential aides could take place in the near future.