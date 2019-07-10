Trump’s good intentions failing to pan out in reality, says Russian diplomat

MADRID, July 10. /TASS/. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Spain’s El Pais newspaper that despite US President Donald Trump's stated good intentions towards mending ties with Russia, this is actually failing to translate into any genuine action.

According to the senior diplomat, Moscow has always welcomed Trump’s statements on his desire to improve ties with Russia. "The problem is that this good intention ends up with insufficient action," Ryabkov pointed out.

"We also acknowledge that given the current climate in the United States and the attempts to ‘play’ the so-called Russian problem or Russia’s meddling [card] as an element of their domestic agenda, probably, this approach is too ambitious," Ryabkov noted.

The diplomat suggested searching for a number of alternatives in order to move forward in spite of the sanctions. According to him, Russia and the US could cooperate on such issues as Syria, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale are scheduled to hold consultations in Finland’s capital of Helsinki on Wednesday. The talks are expected to focus on launching strategic Russian-US dialogue on a broad range of issues. The meeting is due to be held in the run-up to a round of full-fledged consultations on strategic stability between Russia and the US on July 17-18 in Geneva.