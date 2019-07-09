Kremlin slams refusal to accredit Russian press for media freedom conference as absurd

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The refusal of the British authorities to accredit Russia’s RT TV channel and Sputnik news agency at the Global Conference for Media Freedom, opening in London on July 10, is absurd and undermines the authority of the event, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This can only be a quasi-conference, there cannot be any serious discussion of the media freedom in the conditions when journalists are refused attendance,” Peskov believes.

“This is the biggest absurdity in what is happening,” he said. “What’s important is that this absurdity, unfortunately, is often taking regular and prolonged form in certain countries, particularly in the one hosting this event,” Peskov pointed out. “We can only express our regret in this regard,” he added.

Earlier, the UK Foreign Office refused to grant accreditation to RT and Sputnik employees. According to the diplomatic service’s explanation, such a decision was taken because of the role these mass outlets are allegedly playing in spreading disinformation. The Russian embassy castigated this decision of the Foreign Office, calling it a “blatant example of hypocrisy and double standards.”

The Global Conference for Media Freedom is scheduled to be held in the British capital on July 10-11. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be hosting the event. The forum will particularly discuss such topics as protection of journalists’ rights, prosecuting those committing crimes against media representatives and countering fake news.