Kremlin regrets consequences of Iran’s cuts to nuclear deal commitments

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was regretting the consequences arising from Iran cutting back on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program after the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

"Regretfully, we are now registering these consequences. The Russian diplomacy will continue working," he pledged. "We will also be expecting the results of the work of an IAEA commission, which will be convened in the coming days."