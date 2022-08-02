China slams Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as serious political provocation

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a serious political provocation, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Her visit to Taiwan in any format and under any pretext brings official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan to a new level and is a serious political provocation," Xinhua quoted it as saying. "China will never accept it and the Chinese people will never put up with it."

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that it would take tough measures. Meanwhile, Washington says that Beijing may take steps that can lead to a crisis, such as conduct military drills or carry out missile launches.