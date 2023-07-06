Finnish mercenaries encountered on LPR’s Krasny Liman direction — Russian special forces

LUGANSK, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces encounter German, Polish and Finnish mercenaries on the Krasny Liman direction in the Lugansk People’s Republic; they are well-equipped but poorly trained, Russian special forces servicemen, call sign ‘Omon,’ told reporters.

"There are a lot of mercenaries from Western countries. Mostly, the Germans, the Poles, sometimes the Finns. Their training is lacking. The enemy is well equipped, but it does not do much to help them in fights with us," he said.

The serviceman added that the mercenaries mostly use NATO-made weapons. For example, his unit recently captured an Israeli-made IWI Negev machinegun.

Previously, an officer from Omon’s unit told reporters that they intercepted radio communications in French language.